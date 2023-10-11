EA Series Trust Invests $10.83 Million in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 79,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,832,000. EA Series Trust owned 0.06% of Builders FirstSource as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at about $1,000,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,614,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.69.

NYSE:BLDR traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $123.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,458. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.79 and a 12-month high of $156.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.27.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.20. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,973,314.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $882,283.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,055.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,973,314.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

