EA Series Trust Invests $6.66 Million in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 202,618 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,658,000. EA Series Trust owned 0.20% of Tri Pointe Homes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TPH traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.53. 158,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,539. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Transactions at Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $819.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.67 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence B. Burrows sold 7,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $241,671.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,328.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TPH

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.