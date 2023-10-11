EA Series Trust Invests $8.03 Million in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 196,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,028,000. EA Series Trust owned about 0.16% of PBF Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in PBF Energy by 250.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE PBF traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $46.76. The company had a trading volume of 396,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,964. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $56.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.63 and its 200-day moving average is $43.06.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

View Our Latest Report on PBF Energy

Insider Transactions at PBF Energy

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $2,758,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,482,640.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PBF Energy

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.