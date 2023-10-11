EA Series Trust Invests $8.67 Million in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 66,468 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,674,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 0.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $127.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Argus boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.57.

Owens Corning Price Performance

OC traded up $1.86 on Wednesday, hitting $135.51. 88,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,798. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.57 and its 200 day moving average is $122.87. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $80.24 and a fifty-two week high of $147.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 14.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total transaction of $146,303.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,109.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total transaction of $732,236.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,107.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total transaction of $146,303.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,109.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Owens Corning

(Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.