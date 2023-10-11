EA Series Trust Invests $9.79 Million in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,793,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded up $19.59 on Wednesday, reaching $598.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,122,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,941. The stock has a market cap of $568.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $605.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $546.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $466.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.09.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 693,246 shares of company stock worth $20,948,820,977. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

