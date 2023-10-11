EA Series Trust Makes New $15.76 Million Investment in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 312,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,762,000. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of EA Series Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,858,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,192,000 after buying an additional 29,760 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,151,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,037,000 after purchasing an additional 417,232 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,321,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,979,000 after purchasing an additional 75,130 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 118,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TFLO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.60. 1,470,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,581. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.57. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

