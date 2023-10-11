EA Series Trust Makes New $6.04 Million Investment in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 157,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,038,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in International Seaways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in International Seaways by 33.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $44,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,517.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $44,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,517.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,395. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Stock Performance

Shares of International Seaways stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.82. 80,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,377. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $53.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.42. International Seaways had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 42.76%. The business had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.66 million. As a group, analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INSW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Seaways in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of International Seaways from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Seaways has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INSW

International Seaways Profile

(Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.