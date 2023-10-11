EA Series Trust Makes New Investment in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,401,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Hess by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hess during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of Hess stock traded down $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $152.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,323. The company has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.57. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $113.82 and a 52-week high of $165.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Hess had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is 33.52%.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at $17,835,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hess from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.71.

About Hess



Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

