EA Series Trust Makes New Investment in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 107,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SKY. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth approximately $395,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 180,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,817,000 after acquiring an additional 15,007 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 130,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,561,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Skyline Champion by 28.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period.

Skyline Champion Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Skyline Champion stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $63.77. 22,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,317. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.44 and its 200 day moving average is $67.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.72. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $76.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $464.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.48 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SKY shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $366,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,443,059.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $366,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,443,059.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $726,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,295,438.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,888 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

