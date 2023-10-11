EA Series Trust Purchases New Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 231,357 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,632,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter worth $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 1,675.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 552.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Halliburton Price Performance

NYSE HAL traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.65. 1,514,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,729,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.41. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $43.42. The company has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $383,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,925.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,012,362. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $383,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,925.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,227 shares of company stock worth $6,807,455 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.