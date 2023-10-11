EA Series Trust Purchases Shares of 173,182 Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 173,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,179,000. EA Series Trust owned about 0.31% of Scorpio Tankers at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,712,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $209,073,000 after purchasing an additional 410,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $128,998,000 after acquiring an additional 55,817 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $135,401,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,089,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,343,000 after purchasing an additional 181,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,080,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,815,000 after purchasing an additional 672,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.43.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STNG traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $52.75. 204,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,439. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.34 and a 1-year high of $64.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.27 and a 200-day moving average of $49.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.40.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $327.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.31 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 50.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.97%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

