eBullion (OTCMKTS:EBML) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.89

eBullion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EBML – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.89 and last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.
eBullion Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $10.45.
eBullion Company Profile
eBullion, Inc provides precious metals spot contract trading services for gold and silver trading through electronic trading platform located in Hong Kong. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.
