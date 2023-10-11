Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Position Trimmed by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,296 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises 1.3% of GDS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $115,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,725.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $611,959.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $115,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,859 shares of company stock worth $13,991,222 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.53. 1,401,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,222,766. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $94.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.