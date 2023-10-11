Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $0.71 on Friday. Ekso Bionics has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 69.14% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Ekso Bionics

In other Ekso Bionics news, COO Scott G. Davis sold 37,446 shares of Ekso Bionics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $37,446.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 331,372 shares in the company, valued at $331,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of Ekso Bionics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ekso Bionics

(Get Free Report)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.