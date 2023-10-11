Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Gap Up to $206.02

Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $206.02, but opened at $213.03. Elbit Systems shares last traded at $211.20, with a volume of 14,620 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elbit Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Elbit Systems Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.44.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The aerospace company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elbit Systems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 30.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Elbit Systems by 26.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

