ELIS (XLS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.74 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. ELIS has a market cap of $7.74 million and approximately $8,875.11 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ELIS has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0387 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007463 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 235.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00020970 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00015475 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00013393 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,090.27 or 1.00117727 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

XLS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03848939 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,682.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.