Empirical Finance LLC Has $3.71 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total transaction of $84,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total transaction of $84,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $3,805,920.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,831,454.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,057 shares of company stock worth $8,235,856 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.8 %

SPGI stock opened at $369.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $428.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.88.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

