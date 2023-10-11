Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,630 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,623,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,032,000 after acquiring an additional 16,272 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.41.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $540.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $518.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.14. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $558.64. The company has a market capitalization of $151.39 billion, a PE ratio of 63.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.65%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total transaction of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,508.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total transaction of $302,181.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,508.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.