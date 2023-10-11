Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Shares Gap Down to $11.96

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.96, but opened at $11.30. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 517 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EDN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average of $12.01. The company has a market capitalization of $539.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $398.65 million during the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -14.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 50.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 20,313 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth $1,798,000. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth $386,000.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

See Also

