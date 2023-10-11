Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2023

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOIFree Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EFOI opened at $1.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.52. Energy Focus has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.12.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The construction company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 420.78% and a negative net margin of 169.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Energy Focus will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Energy Focus

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Energy Focus stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 196,414 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.53% of Energy Focus at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Focus

(Get Free Report)

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

