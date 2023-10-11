Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EFOI opened at $1.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.52. Energy Focus has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.12.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The construction company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 420.78% and a negative net margin of 169.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Energy Focus will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Energy Focus stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 196,414 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.53% of Energy Focus at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

