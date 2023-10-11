Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Position Reduced by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for about 1.7% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 20,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 83,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.5% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 188,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.24. The stock had a trading volume of 799,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,360,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.06. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $27.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.44.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,562.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

