Envista (NYSE:NVST) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $30.00. The company traded as low as $25.21 and last traded at $25.25, with a volume of 209378 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.05.

Separately, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envista by 44.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,192,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,147 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,209,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,915 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,880,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Envista by 14.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,047,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,640,000 after purchasing an additional 768,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the second quarter worth about $24,940,000.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.63 and a 200 day moving average of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Envista had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

