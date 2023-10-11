Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.90

Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Essentra from GBX 255 ($3.12) to GBX 265 ($3.24) in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Essentra
Essentra Price Performance
Essentra Company Profile
Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; fleet; fibre management; and furniture fittings.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Essentra
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Activision-Blizzard Deal Racing to Friday the 13th Finish Line
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- Lamb Weston’s Dividend, Upside Are No Small Potatoes
Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.