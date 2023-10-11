EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Shares Gap Down to $9.99

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.99, but opened at $9.64. EverCommerce shares last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 12,945 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EVCM shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EverCommerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on EverCommerce from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average is $11.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $170.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.23 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EverCommerce news, CMO Sarah Michelle Jordan sold 5,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $55,323.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 163,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,329.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 5,802 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $59,412.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,849,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,935,459.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Sarah Michelle Jordan sold 5,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $55,323.72. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 163,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,329.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,494 shares of company stock valued at $468,435 over the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVCM. UBS Group AG grew its position in EverCommerce by 871.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 82.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in EverCommerce by 379.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of EverCommerce by 217.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

