Everett Harris & Co. CA Acquires New Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $93.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.42. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.37 and a 1 year high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

