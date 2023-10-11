Everett Harris & Co. CA Cuts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 545,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,655 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.1% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $73,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,045,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,414,143,000 after purchasing an additional 292,512 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after buying an additional 4,785,277 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in AbbVie by 85,216.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,082,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,603,000 after acquiring an additional 28,049,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,536,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,515,744 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $148.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.53.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

