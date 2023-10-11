Everett Harris & Co. CA Decreases Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after acquiring an additional 698,784 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in PACCAR by 66.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

Shares of PCAR opened at $86.77 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $57.67 and a 1 year high of $90.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 29.75%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $2,065,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,049,438.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $4,824,998.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,025,997.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $2,065,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,049,438.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,059 shares of company stock worth $7,401,818 in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

