Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $279,000 Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 43,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TTE opened at $65.52 on Wednesday. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $47.84 and a 52-week high of $67.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.22). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $56.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.61 billion. Research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TTE shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.