Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $522,000 Stock Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 35.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 13.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA to €40.50 ($42.63) in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.89.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:FMS opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $27.72. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average of $23.36.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 3.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

(Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.