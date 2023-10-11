Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $849,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Caterpillar by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the second quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,671 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,918 shares of company stock valued at $15,299,870. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

NYSE:CAT opened at $273.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.71 and a 12-month high of $293.88. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $277.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

