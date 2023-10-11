Everett Harris & Co. CA Invests $216,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $427.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $427.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $417.28. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $462.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

