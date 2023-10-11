Everett Harris & Co. CA Purchases 20,065 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 220.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $3,727,998,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $775,028,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $739,834,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,146,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. CSFB dropped their price target on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

Shares of BN opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.16 and its 200 day moving average is $32.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a PE ratio of 358.15 and a beta of 1.43.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $23.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 311.15%.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

