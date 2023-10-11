Everett Harris & Co. CA Purchases New Shares in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Barr sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.49, for a total value of $490,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,404.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Barr sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.49, for a total value of $490,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 712 shares in the company, valued at $116,404.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 10,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $1,826,821.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 36,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,387.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAG opened at $158.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.52. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.83 and a twelve month high of $180.84.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.43. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $7.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.93 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.42%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.60.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

