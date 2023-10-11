Everett Harris & Co. CA Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,493,149,000 after purchasing an additional 144,822,572 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 96,952.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,678,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,123,502,000 after acquiring an additional 53,622,708 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39,739.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,246,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,849,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190,712 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,244,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,466,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 779.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,239,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,111,000 after buying an additional 7,302,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $38.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.37. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

