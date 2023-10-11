Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 579 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in 3M were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 4.7% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.17.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $90.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. 3M has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $133.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a PE ratio of -31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.53.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. 3M’s payout ratio is -211.27%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

