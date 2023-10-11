Everett Harris & Co. CA Trims Position in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its holdings in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned 0.18% of Limoneira worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMNR. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Limoneira during the second quarter worth approximately $3,862,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the 4th quarter worth $1,726,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limoneira in the 1st quarter worth $1,677,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 3.0% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,874,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,882,000 after acquiring an additional 84,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Limoneira in the first quarter valued at $1,119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LMNR. StockNews.com started coverage on Limoneira in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Limoneira from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th.

Shares of Limoneira stock opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $271.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 0.59.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.58 million. Limoneira had a net margin of 5.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Limoneira will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

