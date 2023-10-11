Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.01

Shares of Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.01 and last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 11040 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.
Evotec Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.10.
Evotec Company Profile
Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.
