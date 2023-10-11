Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Position Lifted by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Exact Sciences comprises 2.5% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $5,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Exact Sciences by 189.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 15,466.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth $34,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,013.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $2,505,013.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Baranick sold 1,350 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $114,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,389.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,860 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,657. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of EXAS stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.27. The stock had a trading volume of 442,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,537. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $100.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.46 and its 200-day moving average is $80.22.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $622.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.14 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 18.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.18.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

