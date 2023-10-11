Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 204,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 46,016 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 151,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 19,794 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.4% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 334,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 44,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 427,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,199,000 after purchasing an additional 84,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.22.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 2.7 %

FITB opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.20. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $38.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.28.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 16.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.77%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

