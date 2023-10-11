Financial Contrast: Americanas (OTCMKTS:BTOOY) and Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Americanas (OTCMKTS:BTOOY – Get Free Report) and Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.0% of Amazon.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Amazon.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Americanas and Amazon.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Americanas 0 0 0 0 N/A Amazon.com 0 2 48 0 2.96

Profitability

Amazon.com has a consensus target price of $161.30, indicating a potential upside of 24.57%.

This table compares Americanas and Amazon.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Americanas N/A N/A N/A Amazon.com 2.43% 9.14% 3.03%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Americanas and Amazon.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Americanas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Amazon.com $538.05 billion 2.48 -$2.72 billion $1.27 101.95

Americanas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amazon.com.

Summary

Amazon.com beats Americanas on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Americanas

Americanas SA engages in the e-commerce and marketplace businesses. It also offers consumer credit services; technology platform; and logistics, distribution, and customer service solutions. Its brand portfolio includes Americanas.com, Submarino, Shoptime, SouBarato, and Submarino Finance. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers. It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Rings, Blink, eero, and Echo; and develops and produces media content. In addition, the company offers programs that enable sellers to sell their products in its stores; and programs that allow authors, musicians, filmmakers, Twitch streamers, skill and app developers, and others to publish and sell content. Further, it provides compute, storage, database, analytics, machine learning, and other services, as well as fulfillment, advertising, and digital content subscriptions. Additionally, the company offers Amazon Prime, a membership program. It serves consumers, sellers, developers, enterprises, content creators, and advertisers. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

