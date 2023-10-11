Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 68,432 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,312,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,432 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up 0.9% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Williams Companies worth $42,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on WMB shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. CIBC initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of WMB stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.38. The company had a trading volume of 217,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,789,888. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.03. The company has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.11%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

