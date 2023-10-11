Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 711 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,529 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $28,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 97,756.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,354,810,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $140,371,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,426,064 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,750 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 794.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,313,596 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $229,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.68. The stock had a trading volume of 842,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,720,468. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $143.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.41.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 19.65%.

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.63.

In related news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

