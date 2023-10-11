Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 935 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 1.0% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $50,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Broadcom by 96,355.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,354,303,000 after acquiring an additional 236,493,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,844,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,146,692,000 after acquiring an additional 499,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Broadcom by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,632,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,670,149,000 after acquiring an additional 794,832 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,813,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,001,948,000 after acquiring an additional 375,418 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Broadcom by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after acquiring an additional 651,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $995.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.52.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $860.71. The stock had a trading volume of 77,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,400. The firm has a market cap of $355.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $923.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $853.05 and a 200 day moving average of $787.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

