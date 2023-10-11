Financial Counselors Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,655 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $23,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.28. The company had a trading volume of 401,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,356. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.74 and a 52 week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

