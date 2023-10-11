Financial Counselors Inc. Has $156.45 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 710,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,234 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $156,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.55. 28,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $229.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

