Financial Counselors Inc. Has $18.43 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,847,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $358,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.91. 190,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,038. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $218.25 and a one year high of $273.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.42.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

