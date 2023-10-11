Financial Counselors Inc. Has $18.95 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $18,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.96.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.18. The company had a trading volume of 123,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,454. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $132.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.54 and a 52-week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

