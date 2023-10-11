Financial Counselors Inc. Has $26.14 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $26,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.71. 168,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,848,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $208.96 and a 1-year high of $281.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DHR

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.