Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 2,231 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $17,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.93.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DE traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $389.03. 95,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,041. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $403.50 and its 200-day moving average is $396.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 15.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

