Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 3,148 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $31,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 75.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 127.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.39. 183,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,236,337. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.00 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $144.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.67.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 100.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.92.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

